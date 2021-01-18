Hanford contractor to lay off 30 workers

Mission Support Alliance employed just over 1,900 employees at the end of September.

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance plans to lay off 30 workers as its Department of Energy contract expires.

The layoffs are set for Thursday, the last full business day before the expiring contract held by Mission Support Alliance transitions to a new 10-year contract awarded to Hanford Mission Integration Solutions.

Many employees at Hanford work 10-hour shifts Mondays through Thursdays. Typically, most employees transition to new contractors at Hanford, with the new contractor bringing in new management.

