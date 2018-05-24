A handgun somehow ended up getting lodged in the front bumper of a car in the South Puget Sound area of Interstate 5.

Washington State Trooper Guy Gill tweeted that the driver of the Honda saw a black object in the air and then it hit his car. He drove about another 18 miles and stopped for gas. That's when he discovered the gun, lodged barrel-first into the bumper just below his driver's side headlight.

The gun has been handed over to the Lakewood Police Department.

Gill did not immediately say if the gun was loaded or exactly where on I-5 this happened. Gill is the WSP public information officer for Pierce and Thurston counties. KING 5 has reached out to get additional details.

It's not clear if the gun was thrown, dropped from an overpass, or if it was on the ground and kicked up by another vehicle.

There were no reports of injuries.

