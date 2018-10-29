It looks wet off and on this week, but we may get a little break in the rainfall for ghosts and goblins who may be out Wednesday evening.

A warm front will spread steady rain into western Washington later on Tuesday night and this will hang around until early on Wednesday when it changes to off and on showers.

The good news is that those showers should gradually decrease and by the time the trick-or-treaters head out on their rounds, there should only be a couple left. Odds are the kids will be able to wear their costumes without wearing rain gear over them - which takes some of the fun out of it.

Thanks to the warm front, temperatures will be mild for trick-or-treating starting out in the mid-50s for early trick-or-treaters (a lot of the merchant trick or treating events occur between 4-6 p.m.) and even for the after dark trick-or-treaters, it should still stay near 50 all the way through 8 p.m.

We'll have to track the forecast carefully because there is another wet storm headed our way starting early on Thursday, but right now it looks good.

By the way - looking to the future - don't forget to "Fall Backwards" early Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends and we gain an hour of sleep, definitely a treat for adults.

© 2018 KING