Halloween safety around Seattle during COVID-19

Celebrating Halloween looks a lot different this year.

With safety precautions in mind, some families are getting creative, hoping to keep the spirit of Halloween alive.

"It's not what I expected. But if I get candy, I don't care," said Lydia, a young trick-or-treater.

Lydia's family said their trick-or-treating tradition is still on.

"We've been impressed by the creativity, even walking down the streets and seeing all the different decorations and how people are going to deliver the candy," said Lydia's mom, Roslyn.

We caught up with Lydia's family while they were admiring Ben Scholtysik's creative, socially-distant candy drop in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood.

"We've turned our home into a giant monster house. So if you scream, you get some candy down the candy slide," Scholtysik said.

Other creative candy drops have popped up across the area.

Some health experts say, even with safety precautions, hopping from house to house isn't a good idea.

"COVID-19 rates are increasing nationally and this is a dangerous virus, which does not take holidays off, so we should not let our guard down," said Dr. Gaetan Habekoss, chief of the UW Neighborhood Ravenna Clinic in an interview provided by UW Medicine.

Habekoss said it is a good idea to make alternative plans for trick-or-treating.

"Unfortunately, traditional trick-or-treating is high risk and is not recommended this year, but we don't need to cancel Halloween and it's important to have things to celebrate during the pandemic," said Habekoss.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said if you do decide to go out, make sure you're wearing a mask, adding that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.