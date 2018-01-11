If you find yourself trick-or-treating in Auburn's Lakeland neighborhood, you're likely to stumble upon Sandi and Randy Green's house. You'll know it when you see it.

If the graveyard and light-up skull in the front yard don't catch your eye, the dozen or so giant inflatable Halloween characters definitely will. They've created a big display every Halloween for the last seven years.

"It's all about the children and just making memories," said Sandi.

The inflatables are well-known in the community and are a big attraction on Halloween. But last year, they were victims of vandalism. Someone popped every inflatable on the Green's front yard.

A kind-hearted couple was inspired to create a GoFundMe to raise enough many to buy the Green family all new inflatables to continue the neighborhood tradition. That couple was Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno and his wife Shelly.

"They raised $1500 and we were able to replace everything. If it was not for the Moreno family stepping up, it would have not been Halloween last year," said Sandi.

When an on-duty accident took Officer Moreno's life in July, the Green's wanted to honor his service, to them and their whole community.

They are collecting food and monetary donations at their home to be given to the Auburn Food Bank and Northwest Harvest in Diego Moreno's name.

"There comes a time when you have to decide if you're going to remain in heartbreak and remain being helpless or where you have to step up and help and that's what we're doing," Sandi said.

Their original goal is to collect 2,056 food items and $2,056 because Moreno's call number was 2056.

The Greens say neighbors and perfect strangers alike had been donating nonstop on Halloween. They believe they will far exceed their original goal.

The donations will be given to the food banks Thursday morning.

