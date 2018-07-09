The Seahawks regular season is upon us, with their first game Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The team finalized their 53-player roster and it includes safety Earl Thomas. The 5th Quarter co-hosts Paul Silvi and Seahawks Hall of Famer Walter Jones discussed the upcoming season.

Earl Thomas' return to the field will surely be a highlight of Sunday's game. Jones understands the challenge players have holding out over contract negotiations.

"Once you make that decision [to holdout] and once the organization makes their decision, it's kind of like a standoff," Jones said.

The start of the season will be tough for the Seahawks, beginning with the matchup against Denver. Jones hopes the team will make big plays and look to score quick and early in games.

