Guemes Island ferry workers stage one day strike

Crew members say low pay and scheduling issues are the main issues. Workers say their wages have only increased by $2.95 an hour over the past 14 years.

ANACORTES, Wash. — The Guemes Island ferry has operated in Anacortes since 1890, but it was not operating Monday, as ferry workers fought for a fair contract.

Standing outside the dock, holding signs demanding fair wages, ferry workers said their pay has only gone up $2.95 an hour over the past 14 years.

The inability to keep up with the cost of living is sinking their budgets as everything gets more expensive.

The 17 crew members have been working without a contract for nearly a year and a half.

Many can't even afford to live close to where they work.

"Some of our crew members live as far away as Mount Vernon," said deckhand and union representative Richard Walker. "One lives in La Conner. Another is in Oak Harbor."

That's a problem because the Guemes crossing isn't staffed full-time. So, if there is an emergency on the island, it takes longer for ferry crews to arrive at the terminal -- delaying critical care.

That's what worries islanders like Matt Enos.

He said being stranded on the island Monday is one thing, but being stranded when an emergency hits is unacceptable.

"It could mean in an emergency situation that our volunteer fire department are waiting potentially hours for backup services to arrive," Enos said.

On the picket line, ferry workers crowded around a pickup truck to hear a broadcast of Monday's county commission meeting where their issue was being discussed.

Crew members said other county workers are being offered 3% raises while ferry workers only get 2%.

They also said their schedules are being switched with short notice, impacting their family lives.

"We have some crew members who have older parents who need care," said Walker. "Some have children who have gotten older and have activities. All we're saying is we want to be treated fairly and equitably."

In a press release late Monday afternoon, a county spokesperson wrote, "Skagit County is deeply frustrated that the strike occurred after the County had asked repeatedly for mediation of the contract and addressed the issue of scheduling. The County remains committed to providing appropriate staffing and scheduling of ferry workers."

“The County does not take this situation lightly,” said Ron Wesen, Skagit County Board of Commissioners Chair. “We understand that this unexpected service closure has greatly impacted those living on the Island. The County is doing everything in our power to ensure that ferry workers and residents of Guemes Island are provided safe and dependable transport.”

Said Commissioner Peter Browning, “It is imperative that (the Union) join us at the table. The only way forward is through open communication between the parties involved.”

“Our focus continues to be on resolution,” said Commissioner Lisa Janicki. “We are incredibly disappointed that (the Union) has not joined us in working toward this goal. We are hopeful that, following this event, the County and the Union will be able to work toward common ground.”

The press release went on to say, "Skagit County remains committed to the process of providing fair wages and working conditions with appropriate scheduling that provides for safety of ferry workers and users now and for the future. The County hopes the Union will join in using the legal methods available to complete that process."