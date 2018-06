A growing wildfire burns hundreds of acres Wednesday night near Vantage, Washington.

Washington's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says dry grass conditions have helped fuel the fire. By 9 p.m. DNR estimated the fire grew to at least 800 acres in size.

Vantage Highway remains closed while firefighters work on containment.

DNR believes this fire was "human caused," the agency tweeted.

Several bulldozers, three plans and dozens of crew have been dispatched to the area.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE- Three planes, bulldozers and 20-person Ahtanum hand crew added to boost efforts to control #Milepost22 fire west of #Vantage pic.twitter.com/FAXR1U0AX3 — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 21, 2018

