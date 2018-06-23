Outside the gates of the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac on Friday, protestors held a rally to speak out against the Trump administration policy that has separated more than 2,000 children from their parents at the border.

Even though President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to stop the family separations, there are still concerns for protestors like Sara Betnel.

"There are families still separated. Thousands of children are still not with their parents," said Betnel. "Also that executive order said they could be detained indefinitely, so where is the due process."

At the rally, the sound of the megaphone carried beyond the prison walls.

"We can hear people shouting at us from the facility so clearly. They know that we are here," said protestor, Rev. Helen Folsom.

"It is so encouraging to know that they can see us. That they know there are people here who stand for them, who are fighting for them," said Betnel.

Around the same time Friday night, a benefit concert for refugees was happening at the Fremont Abbey.

Mahnaz Eshetu, the executive director of Refugee Women's Alliance, helped organize the event. She says her organization has sent immigration lawyers inside the detention center to talk with asylum seekers who are now being held in SeaTac.

"Most of them have been separated from their children. They are worried that they will never see their children. They are worried about the future of their children. They are worried how is this going to end," said Eshetu.

In Seattle, organizations and groups continue to raise their voices and raise money with the goal of seeing immigrant families reunited right away.

