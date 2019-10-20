SEATAC, Wash. — There was no disruption in airport operations Saturday despite concerns over a large planned protest at Sea-Tac International Airport. A group upset with a connection between United Airlines and Turkish Airlines and the President of Turkey had hoped to bring a large crowd inside to cause a disruption.

The airport said the group did not have a permit and they called in a large police response to prevent disruption.

Officers from several departments came in and closed off many entrances, exit and sky bridges s at the airport.

They kept a tight lock on crowd control at the airport making sure only people who had business at the airport were allowed to get inside. Officers approached some people at the airport and asked them to leave if they didn’t have business there.

Finally, a group of about 5 protestors went to the top of the parking garage and lowered some banners. Nobody was arrested and just before 5 pm, police began to re-open entrances and sky bridges that had been closed down.