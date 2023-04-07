Snohomish County group honors deceased veterans with American flag shrouds

Snohomish County's Support 7 uses American flags to cover the bodies of veterans who have died unexpectedly.

EDMONDS, Wash. — The American flag is everywhere this Independence Day.

Most are on display for all to see, and others are kept tucked away for a darker time, with a special purpose.

"We want to be a light in the darkness," says Shannon Sessions, executive director of Support 7, a group of chaplains and support staff who respond to unexpected deaths across Snohomish County. "We're there to walk the families, victims and individuals through the next steps after bad things have happened."

When dealing with a deceased veteran the first step is to honor them. Typically, the deceased is covered with only a sheet, tarp, blanket or piece of clothing. Now, Support 7 chaplains are carrying donated American flags to place over a veteran's body.

So far, two flags have been put into service.

"We can't fix what has happened, but we can be there, walk them through the next steps as if they were a member of our own family, and also honor the veteran in the moment by shrouding them with this flag," says Sessions.

Sessions, an Air Force veteran, placed the first flag herself when a Purple Heart veteran died in front of his wife and daughter in 2021.

"It was just overwhelming for the wife and daughter to see this. It was a precious moment," says Sessions.

Shrouding is a tradition that dates back to the Napoleonic Wars where fallen soldiers were covered with the flag of their nation. Centuries later, it helps grieving families heal.

"When I was able to do this one time and see how it touched the family, that's when I knew we've got to do this more often," says Sessions.

"It's perfect, just perfect," remarks Trudy Dana.

Dana is a member of the service group Daughters of The American Revolution and traces her lineage all the way back to the Mayflower.

Her group provided the funding for 15 flags, and she couldn't be prouder this Fourth of July.

"It's something we can do to make the situation a little bit better," Dana says. "It fulfills our mission of patriotism and caring."

For Sessions and Support 7, it's one small way to remind people we are the "United" States of America.