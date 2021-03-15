Rallies in King County call attention to attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic

A group of people spent the weekend holding rallies in King County to raise awareness and push back against hate directed at the Asian American community.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A group rallied in Maple Valley Sunday to raise awareness and push back against hate directed at the Asian American community since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was just one of many that happened this weekend. The group took over the intersection known as Four Corners and held signs calling for unity, understanding and tolerance.

Organizer Debra Erdenemandakh said she hopes for a deeper connection, as well. “Of course, stop Asian hate, but when we go more into detail it’s more about diminishing our model minority myth, the myth of being quiet,” she said.

Erdenemandakh said ending hate means helping end the stereotypes. “Being isolated, being the type of Asian that doesn’t speak out and it’s more about speaking out and showing awareness," said Erdenemandakh.

The recent attacks on some in the Asian community have also highlighted the need to protect each other physically. Last year, a group called Night Watch started patrolling the Chinatown International District (CID) in Seattle to help make the community feel safer, and they're still doing it.

“Every night at 5 p.m., it’s a couple of volunteers, these aren’t even police officers, these people aren’t getting paid, they’re going out to protect,” said Erdenemandakh.

Nam To brought his family out to the rally on Sunday. "To see people of different ethnicities out here even chanting and showing their support, it means a lot," he said.

To said he likes the diversity of the Pacific Northwest and relies on his faith in God to focus on loving everyone no matter what they look like.

“We want the larger community and leaders to understand, speak to each other and be courageous and bold about speaking out about unity and value and diversity,” he said.

The group heard numerous cheers and honks on Sunday. They said the support and awareness feels good but they hope it continues and more people are willing to get involved and stand up for their neighbors.

“There should be unity in our culture that is one of the things that makes America great, the not only the opportunity the hope for positive change,” To said.