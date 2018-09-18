The Female Founders Alliance is in the midst of its first national program to help women-owned companies get the funding they need to grow and succeed.

The program, which is called Ready, Set, Raise, is in response to the fact only two percent of all venture capital was invested in women in 2017. The Ready, Set, Raise class of 2018 comes from all across the country, including Seattle.

The class will present their companies to the public at the Pacific Science Center on September 27, 2018. Leslie Feinzaig is the founder and CEO of the Female Founders Alliance, which developed the program.

"This program is for real women like me,” said Feinzaig. "We want to make it accessible. We take no equity in the companies, and it's free to all participants."

There are eight participants in this year’s class. Their companies range from an app that helps couples manage their finances together, to one that sells shoes that expand for people who don't fit into traditional footwear.

