Bill aiming to reduce impact of jobs requiring repetitive motion concerns could hurt groceries

Owners say costly renovations could cause layoffs, more automation.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Grocery store owners fear a law meant to make businesses safer could put some stores out of business.

House Bill 1837 would enable the Department of Labor and Industries to require workplaces to establish standards to reduce injuries for roles that entail repetitive motion.

”This legislation is not necessary to enforce what we already have to keep people safe,” said Tammie Hetrick, president and chief executive officer of the Washington Food Industry Association.

The association represents independent grocers and convenience stores.

Hetrick said new ergonomic standards could result in costly renovations to store shelves, workspaces, and check stands.

She said it could result in stores replacing employees with self-check registers.

“People often talk about the cumulative cost of doing business,” said Hetrick, “This is a perfect example. At some point, businesses will reach a breaking point.”

She said grocers have struggled to survive during the pandemic and “it just doesn’t make sense” to put more regulations on the industry.

When the bill was introduced in January, workers who suffered injuries at work testified before members of the state's House of Representatives.

”I feel very sad because I cannot perform normally, as I did before. That's a choice that no worker should have to make,” said Angel Scherburne a hospital housekeeper.

Bill sponsor Rep. Dan Bronoske said the proposed protections are “really important,” especially for those who work in janitorial or cleaning industries.

If his bill passes, Bronoske said he did not expect the rules to impact grocery stores.

“I hope this will not have the immediate impact on them that’s raising their concerns,” Bronoske said Tuesday.

The bill passed out of the House and now sits in the Senate.