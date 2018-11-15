Greyhound rescues in Washington are preparing for an influx of dogs who need new homes after Florida voters banned greyhound racing. The ban takes effect on January 1, 2021.

"It means we will need to take an increased number of dogs over the next two years," said Greyhound Pets Incorporated President Moira Corrigan.

Greyhound Pets, Inc. takes over 150 greyhounds a year, and three-quarters of them are from Florida. T.C. or "Oh Yea Rockin' TC" is one of them. He had over 100 races in Florida before retiring. He came to Corrigan's adoption agency in August.

By passing Amendment 13, Florida voters could end the sport nationally. Florida's 11 dog tracks make up nearly two-thirds of those left in the country. Some question how the others will remain open.

There are an estimated 8,000 racing greyhounds in Florida tracks and another 7,000 in the pipeline headed for tracks in Florida and around the country.

Greyhound Pets, Inc. calculates that each dog costs about $800. The adoption fee is $350, so they make up the rest through donations. So far this year, they've already taken in their maximum number of dogs.

"Before the end of the year, we've got over 50 dogs coming from Florida or associated with Florida. With these additional 50 plus dogs, it's going to cost up between $40,000 and $48,000 to vet and care for those dogs."

For more information on how to help Greyhound Pets, Inc. visit www.greyhoundpetsinc.org/

