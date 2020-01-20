MONTESANO, Wash. — The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Saturday who ran from deputies with a suspected explosive device on him.

Deputies were called to a reported burglary at a home on County Farm Road in Montesano on Saturday. Before they arrived, the 32-year-old suspect ran from the scene and was heading to the Wynoochee River, witnesses said.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers got into a boat to assist in locating the suspect, while a deputy and K9 Max tracked him through the waters.

While deputies attempted to take the man into custody, he pointed a gun at K9 Max. Max was not injured

After his arrest, deputies searched his backpack and found a suspected explosive device.

Deputies did not specify what that device was.

The Washington State Patrol bomb squad was called to the scene to properly dispose of the explosive.

The suspect was charged with first-degree burglary, possession of an explosive device, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.