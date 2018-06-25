The abilities to shape little lives and mold young minds are why Billie Quiring opened Billie's Busy Kids Child Care and Preschool.

"It's beyond pride. It's like they're a part of my family," she said, wiping away a tear.

Lately, however, her heart has been wounded. Her children's sanctuary in Granite Falls has been routinely targeted by criminals.

"We put our blood, sweat, and tears coming to this job every day," said Quiring. "To see someone come in and vandalize our property, it's horrible."

It started when Quiring was first building her daycare business a few years ago.

Someone stole more than $10,000 in tools and equipment from one of the classrooms under construction.

The gas lines on the company van were cut twice over the past few months.

Last week, someone broke into an outbuilding and criminals have even taken tricycles right off the playground.

Quiring isn't sure who is to blame, but she fears Snohomish County's drug epidemic is only getting worse.

"Here in Granite Falls we've had some pretty serious break-ins where people are very brazen," she said. "They have even walked inside a house where children had just gotten home from school, taken keys and stolen a car. It has been a struggle for quite a while."

If this keeps up, Quiring worries she might have to move.

Snohomish County deputies are investigating, but so far haven't made any arrests.

Quiring is considering a security system, but they're expensive. Community members on Facebook have offered to help her with that.

For now, she just hopes the worst is behind her.

"People want to bring their kids here. They trust us to make sure they're safe. My staff want to come to work. At the end of the day, that's all we want to do."

© 2018 KING