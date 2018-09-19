A 51-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Burien Wednesday afternoon. Four suspects are at large.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 15200 block of 1st Ave. S, just one block from Highline High School. The school was under a brief lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

The victim was working inside a chiropractor clinic when she was struck and killed by a bullet. The King County Sheriff's Office reports the suspects were shooting from a vehicle at a man and his teenage son walking down the street. The two were not struck, but the 51-year-old woman died at her workplace.

KING 5 has learned the victim was an office manager at the clinic and well-known in her community. She was married with at least three adult children and several grandkids.

King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott described the shooting outcome as 'absolutely horrible.'

A tearful woman at the scene said about the victim, "Very sweet person, very nice. Always helpful to people who spoke Spanish. You don't have any ride? She always gives a ride to you."

Traffic in the area is rerouted for the course of the investigation. Watch for developments on KING 5 News at 9, 10, and 11.

Sad news. Gun battle in street and stray bullet hits 51 year old woman working in the Chiropractic massage business, killing her. 4 suspects at large. pic.twitter.com/yjzF4vQVXW — elisa hahn (@ElisaHahnK5) September 19, 2018

#Update on shooting in Burien. The 51-year-old female victim working at chiropractic office 15200 1 AVE S was killed by stray bullet. The suspects were shooting from a vehicle attempting to hit a male walking on sidewalk he was not hit. — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) September 19, 2018

