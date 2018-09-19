A 51-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Burien Wednesday afternoon. Four suspects are at large.
The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 15200 block of 1st Ave. S, just one block from Highline High School. The school was under a brief lockdown, but that has since been lifted.
The victim was working inside a chiropractor clinic when she was struck and killed by a bullet. The King County Sheriff's Office reports the suspects were shooting from a vehicle at a man and his teenage son walking down the street. The two were not struck, but the 51-year-old woman died at her workplace.
KING 5 has learned the victim was an office manager at the clinic and well-known in her community. She was married with at least three adult children and several grandkids.
King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott described the shooting outcome as 'absolutely horrible.'
A tearful woman at the scene said about the victim, "Very sweet person, very nice. Always helpful to people who spoke Spanish. You don't have any ride? She always gives a ride to you."
Traffic in the area is rerouted for the course of the investigation.