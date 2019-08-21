SEATTLE — A federal grand jury has indicted an Everett woman for making false statements before a grand jury in connection to the 2001 murder of a Seattle attorney.

Shawna Reid, 34, made false statements to the grand jury and as a results obstructed justice in the investigation into the murder of federal prosecutor Thomas Wales, according to court documents.

The indictment said Reid lied to a grand jury on February 28, 2018, when she denied that she previously told Seattle police and the FBI during an interview on August 23, 2017, that a suspect told her they bragged about being involved in the murder of Wales.

Reid was also indicted for obstruction of justice for making false statements in interviews with law enforcement on August 25, 2017, and December 7, 2017, court documents said. All of the false statements pertained to whether a suspect told Reid about their involvement in the murder of "a lawyer, judge, or attorney general who lived on a hill."

Wales lived in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood and was murdered in 2001. He was working in the basement office when someone shot him through a window.

In February of last year, federal officials increased the reward for information about Wales's murder to over $1.5 million.

The reward and plea for information were not aimed at one person, but "a group of people" who the FBI thought might have had information.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan even contributed $10,000 of her personal money to the reward. She urged anyone who knew something to come forward and help provide closure for Wales's family.

"It is human nature to talk. Everybody talks to somebody," Durkan said. "The person who did this talked to somebody."

Wales's murder remains unsolved.

