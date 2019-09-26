EVERETT, Wash — A new pedestrian bridge will allow people in north Everett to walk down to the redeveloped waterfront.

On Wednesday, the million-pound Grand Avenue Park Bridge crept through the air inch by inch, almost imperceptibly, as it was put into place. The engineering feat captivated about 100 onlookers wondering if it would all actually come together.

"It's been a mystery how this is all gonna connect," said Mike Langan, of Everett. "I want to make sure all the bolts all actually hook up to themselves like they're supposed to."

It was no easy feat. The new Grand Avenue Park Bridge started the day facing north and south.

Over about three hours, the bridge was lifted by a massive machine acting like a furniture mover's dolly. It slid to the south and then turned ever so slowly to the east between two sets of power lines, before resting in place.

"Putting this bridge in place is like threading a needle," said Everett Public Works spokeswoman Kathleen Baxter.

One man on the ground with a remote control conducted the massive orchestra of machinery.

"This is what these people do every day, and they're very good at it," Baxter explained.

The pedestrian bridge weighs about a million pounds and is the length of a football field, but it only had half-an-inch of wiggle room for proper placement.

"It's amazing what they're doing, just amazing," said Linda Hemans, who came from Mukilteo to watch the spectacle.

"It just makes you appreciate what humankind can do," said Baxter.

"Think about the math involved in all this," Langan added with a chuckle.

The pedestrian bridge itself is really a bonus. The massive structure’s actual purpose is to house pipes for stormwater runoff to help ease flooding in north Everett. Those pipes will also bring sewage from the waterfront to a water treatment plant.

The new addition, which connects Grand Avenue Park to the newly redeveloped waterfront, is a welcome addition.

"The people who live up on the hill think it's just wonderful," said Hemans. "It'll be easier to get down and use the restaurants and walk the waterfront."

There is still plenty of work to be done on the bridge. It is expected to be open to the public and fully operatorial by the spring of 2020.

