GRAHAM, Wash. — The first female firefighter for Graham Fire & Rescue retired this week after 40 years of service.

Myra Merdian started at Graham Fire & Rescue in 1979.

She has served as the department's Public Education Officer for the past 20 years, teaching fire safety to children in the Puyallup and Bethel School Districts.

Merdian's fellow firefighters gathered at the station on Thursday to thank Merdian for her years of service and give her a proper retirement sendoff.

"We hope that you enjoy your well-deserved retirement. We will always have a cup of coffee ready for you," the department wrote on its Facebook.