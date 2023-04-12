Gov. Inslee signs bills aimed at housing costs, shortage

A new $100 fee will help communities once blocked from homeownership.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee signed 10 bills Monday aimed at taking steps toward solving what the governor calls a housing crisis.

The legislation signed into law include bills to prohibit cities from establishing single-family zoned neighborhoods, streamline permitting for developers, allowing the construction of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in backyards, and helping communities historically blocked from buying homes.

Inslee said the bills address the state’s housing shortage and should make home ownership more affordable. He also said the new laws could help those experiencing homelessness.

“Homelessness is a housing crisis,” Inslee said.

The bills had the support of developer Trevor Johnson, with Everett’s Blackwood Homes.

”Through this legislation we’ll be able to build more modest homes for aging community members and middle income families. This gives our children the ability to put down roots in the communities they’ve been raised in,” said Johnson.

Inslee also signed a bill creating a new $100 fee for home buyers. The proceeds raised will go toward down payments and closing costs for communities once prohibited from living in neighborhoods in the state.

Racist restrictive covenants, outlawed in 1968, allowed neighborhoods to restrict owners and renters, to only those “of the white race,” according to historic homeowner documents.

“You may not have heard, but this is the first in the nation statewide reparations bill,” said District 30 Rep. Jamila Taylor.

Taylor co-sponsored the bill with District 43 Rep. Frank Chopp.

Taylor said the down payment and closing costs will be considered loans, and will need to be paid back to the state when the homeowner re-sells their home.

The amount of the loans have not been determined yet, Taylor said.