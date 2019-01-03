Governor Jay Inslee is running for president.

The second term Washington governor announced his 2020 presidential bid on Friday, becoming the first person from Washington to run for president in over 40 years.

Inslee is expected to make the announcement at a 10 a.m. press conference at A&R Solar in Seattle.

Inslee had hinted for months about a possible run before announcing his 2020 presidential bid on Friday.

An advocate for fighting climate change, he has pushed for a switch to a clean energy economy.

In a campaign video released Friday morning, Inslee said, "I'm running for president because I'm the only candidate that will make defeating climate change our nation's number one priority.

Following his official announcement, Inslee will head to Iowa Tuesday for a series of stops all focused on climate change solutions.

Inslee joins a crowded field of Democratic candidates looking to defeat President Donal Trump in 2020. More than 10 candidates had entered the 2020 race by Friday, with a long list of potentials yet to be announced.

A second term governor, Inslee previously served in the Washington State House, representing Yakima Valley, and then spent 14 years in Congress.

The last Washington politician who ran for president was Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson in 1976.

