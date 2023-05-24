Gov. Inslee says equity director fired for ‘problems’ within agency

The first director of the state's Office of Equity Dr. Karen Johnson was told she could either resign or be fired.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said it was time for leadership change in the state’s Office of Equity.

Inslee defended his office’s firing last week of state Office of Equity director Dr. Karen Johnson.

“There were some problems in this agency. It needed new leadership,” Inslee, (D) Washington, said Wednesday.

He cited staffing and budgetary reasons for the dismissal but added, “We appreciate her working getting the agency started."

A spokesperson said Johnson was offered to resign or face termination, and she chose termination.

Johnson said she was fired for doing what she was hired to do in March of 2021: disrupt, dismantle, and shake up state government.

She said her office recently put together a plan to hold state agencies accountable when they failed to embrace equity.

The governor’s response to that claim?

“That was not the situation, whatsoever,” said Inslee.

On Monday Johnson said she had never been informed about any concerns until the governor’s office released a statement Monday.

A spokesperson for the governor said Johnson was aware of the job vacancy and budgetary concerns prior to her termination.

Is Johnson contemplating suing the state?