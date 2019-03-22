The Seattle neighborhood populated by thousands of Amazonians everyday will soon see a major influx of Googlers.

Starting in the mid-to-late summer, Google will begin moving into its massive campus in the South Lake Union neighborhood that has been under construction for nearly two years, a company spokeswoman told GeekWire.

Also see | Seattle among top 10 cities where people are Googling ‘Amazon package stolen’

The campus, first announced in 2016 and developed by Vulcan, consists of two blocks with 607,000 square feet of office space and 149 apartments. Google also leased a third nearby block just a few months ago.

Read more on Geekwire.com.