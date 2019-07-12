Two 4-year-old girls freed themselves from their car seats and climbed up an embankment to get help after a deadly crash on Whidbey Island Friday evening.

The crash happened on the 5700 block of Bob Galbreath Road just before 6 p.m. The driver was traveling westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment. The vehicle crashed into multiple trees before coming to a stop, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman.

The two girls in the back seat of the vehicle were able to free themselves from their car seats and climb about 200 feet to the road for help after the crash.

Trooper Axtman said a Good Samaritan passed the girls on the side of the road and turned around to help. The driver called 911 and the girls were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley, was pronounced dead on the scene. Trooper Axtman said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The relationship between the girls and the driver is currently unknown.