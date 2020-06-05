Golfers, anglers glad to head back out, with new safety rules

Boat launches, fishing areas, hiking trails, state parks and golf courses reopened Tuesday, with new health protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

TUMWATER, Wash. — Jeff Buchanan has a heart condition and has been reluctant to leave his home during the coronavirus pandemic.

But he wasn’t going to miss a chance to get out Tuesday.

“It’s a nice day to catch a fish,” said Buchanan, an Olympia resident. “Although I haven’t caught one yet.”

Tuesday marked the re-opening of public boat launches, fishing areas, hiking trails, state parks and golf courses. Many recreation areas have been closed for weeks, as the state issued stay-home orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

There are new rules in place to maintain social distancing. For instance, the state is limiting golfers to tee off with one person from outside their household. Groups of three and four are allowed only if the members of the group are from the same household.

Despite the limitations, golfers were happy to be out Tuesday.

“It’s frickin’ wonderful, man,” said Tumwater golfer Howard Bullett. “I’ve been waiting on it for a while. I can do something besides chores at home.”\

At the Tumwater Valley Golf Club, they’re only allowing groups of two to play at a time.

They’ve also removed all benches, ball washers, and seated food service.

The new rules are not scaring golfers away, said Chuck Denney, Tumwater Parks & Recreation Director.