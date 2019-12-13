BREMERTON, Wash. — Editors note: the above video was recorded in December 2018.

Salvation Army Volunteers in Bremerton discovered a gold coin Tuesday while sorting through donations in red kettles.

The 2011 Liberty gold coin has an estimated value of $1,500 and comes at a much-needed time for The Salvation Army, as fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas means fewer opportunities for donations.

“I wish I could personally thank the person who donated this gold coin,” Captain Lance Walters said in a statement. “I want them to know how much this gesture is appreciated, especially now, as we are behind last year’s donations for this time.”

There are approximately 500 red kettles collecting donations around Western Washington this year. Donations will be used to provide community services including food, shelter, addiction recovery, emergency relief, and more.

