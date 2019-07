GOLD BAR, Wash. — ATVs are now legal on city streets in Gold Bar.

According to the city of Gold Bar, ATV use still comes with a list of restrictions. This means anyone driving an ATV must wear a motorcycle helmet unless the ATV has seat belts, roll bars or an enclosed passenger compartment.

In a Facebook post, Snohomish City Councilmember Linda Redmon said Snohomish is also considering legalizing ATVs on city streets.