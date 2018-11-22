A charity concert raised money for Washington’s largest food bank earlier this month.

Over 30 musicians played at Gobblefest IX on November 10 to benefit Northwest Harvest.

Gobblefest is in its ninth year of fundraising for local charities during the holidays.

A third Gobblefest event on December 1 at the Rolling Bay Hall will benefit Helpline House.

KING 5 is partnering with Northwest Harvest to raise 6 million meals for Northwest Harvest. To help, you can donate online to KING 5 Home Team Harvest, purchase a $10 hunger bag at a participatingSafewayor Albertsons, drop off a non-perishable food item at a participating AT&T store, or bring a donation to one of KING 5's collection sites on Saturday, December 1.

