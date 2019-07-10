SILVERDALE, Wash. — If you see a herd of goats taking over part of Silverdale this week, don’t be alarmed. They’re the county’s newest hires on a stormwater project.

Beginning Monday, Kitsap County will employ over 100 goats to eat down invasive weeds like scotch broom and blackberries around a newly constructed pond site off Newberry Hill Road. In four to six days the goats will clear brush from over an acre of land.

Kitsap County decided to hire goats, because the land is on steep slopes that would be difficult to access with machinery.

“We chose to use this eco-friendly approach because the goats clear the site faster and safer, and cause less damage to the soil,” Steve Nichols, Kitsap County stormwater construction manager, said in a statement.

In addition to clearing plants, the goats sterilize the seeds in their digestive process, according to herder Tammy Dunakin, who owns Rent-A-Ruminant on Vashon Island and will accompany the goats during the project. Dunakin called this “the super power of goats.”

The goats will be fenced in during the project for their safety and to keep them on site.

The worksite is part of the Koch Creek Regional Stormwater Facility project, which will enlarge the existing stormwater pond to capture wastewater runoff from 53 acres and gradually release the runoff to reduce flooding and downstream erosion.

The $1.85 million project is expected to be completed in December, according to Kitsap County Public Works.

