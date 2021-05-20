'Go back to your country': Neighbor's noise complaint in Renton takes a racial turn

RENTON, Wash. — A neighbor's noise complaint in Renton took a racial turn - and the video was captured on the homeowner's Ring doorbell camera.



Yaret Lopez shared her home Ring video on Facebook in hopes of raising awareness that something like this could happen to anyone.



"I see it so much on TV that I never thought it was going to happen to me at my house. That someone was going to come to my house and insult me like that," Lopez said.



The video shows the neighbor approaching Lopez's home asking, "Is that your child screaming?"



Lopez confirmed that her children were playing in the backyard for her daughter's birthday party and after a brief exchange, Lopez remarked that it was daytime.



"It's my child and she's gonna keep screaming," Lopez said.



"Yeah, well go back to your country. How about that," the neighbor replied.



The video then showed Lopez, who is Mexican American, reacting strongly to those words, though no apparent charges were filed.



"I cried afterwards. I was like oh my god, I can't believe this lady would show up at my house like this and in front of my kids," Lopez said.



Lopez said she filed a police report online to claim harassment but it is unclear if the report will be further considered as this was a single incident, according to Lopez.



Noise complaints may become more common as the summer season approaches and more people have their windows open. The audible sounds of outdoor parties, or even auto repairs, could lead to more reports, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.



Noise complaint guidelines are laid out here for unincorporated King County. It is less clear what the City of Renton follows for noise complaints.