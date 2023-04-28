The Global Beauty Awards will bring glitz and glamour to Snoqualmie this weekend

Co-Founder Maureen Francisco says this is the only award show that celebrates the massive pageant industry and the philanthropic efforts participants champion.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The 6th Annual Global Beauty Awards will bring some glitz and glamour to Snoqualmie this weekend.

The show is set for Sunday, April 30 at Snoqualmie Casino and celebrates the pageant community at the international level.

Industry professionals honor nominees in categories ranging from Best Titleholder to Best in Science, Best in Education and Best Nonprofit. Nominees range from pre-teens to seniors and the inclusive focus features nominees from more than 30 categories.

The mission of The Global Beauty Awards (TGBA) is to bring awareness to the pageant community and highlight the excellence of those involved. Co-Founder Maureen Francisco says this is the only award show that celebrates the pageant industry and the inspiring philanthropic efforts participants champion.

“We feature nominees from every walk of life,” says Francisco.

Organizers note that exterior beauty has often been the focal point for pageants, but those involved know that pageantry is one of the greatest experiences for building confidence, speaking abilities and learning how to properly network in professional settings.

Francisco says the glitz and glamour are a point of pride but the true objective is preparing participants for a successful future.

“Pageant participants have become extremely successful as entrepreneurs in business, medicine, engineering, sports, television, movies, entertainment and so much more,” she said.

Mrs. Korea World Jennifer Lloyd says that like many other pageant participants, she’s a small business owner and prides herself on community engagement.

“This is a very inclusive community and we worked so hard to make sure that we recognize the philanthropy work that men and women are doing around the world,” Lloyd said.

This year, Miss Universe CEO Amy Emmerich will be honored with a lifetime achievement award and guest speakers includes Dr. Connie Mariano, a former White House doctor to three U.S. presidents.

“We have people flying from all over the world, from Sweden to the Caribbean,” says Francisco.

Rooms for many nearby hotels are booked for the weekend and awards organizers are excited to boost the local economy. A fundraising component to the weekend supports an orphanage in Quintana Roo Mexico.