Giving Tuesday could help Puget Sound nonprofits stay afloat amid increasing demand

The push to donate to local nonprofits on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving could help Seattle-area nonprofits survive a tough 2020.

2020 has been a tough year filled with declining donations, mixed with the growing need to help struggling communities. Many non-profits hope end-of-the-year donations can keep them afloat.

Giving Tuesday — a campaign that's been catching on in the past few years — is encouraging people to support local nonprofits on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, through money or other acts of generosity.

It's a much needed boost. A University of Washington study found that nonprofits are struggling.

Funding is down 30%, but demand for services is up more than 10%, mirroring the pressures on food banks right now.

The study suggests that over the next year, nonprofit revenue is expected to keep declining.

It's a struggle familiar to Farm 12 Operations Director Lara Miller.

Miller said the first year of operation has been challenging for the Puyallup nonprofit and restaurant.

"Every day it's different, every month is different, so we just, we do the best we can,” Miller said.

All of the restaurant’s proceeds go to Step By Step and helping low-income and at-risk mothers in Pierce County.

”Farm 12 was created to create jobs for our community especially with an impact on some of the families Step By Step serve, so it is that our hearts to keep Farm 12 going and open to create jobs and an income for these families,” said Miller.

Farm 12 is not alone in doing what it can to continue to provide for the community.

Incentive days, like Giving Tuesday, are a lifeline.

Many local organizations are reaching out to the community through social media on Facebook and Twitter. A list of nonprofits supporting a wide variety of causes throughout the state is also available through the Washington Gives website.

And while community organizations like Farm 12 and others rely on financial support, there are plenty of ways to help.