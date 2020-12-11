Despite pandemic, Gig Harbor finds way to observe Veterans Day

Volunteers with the Gig Harbor Veterans Recognition Committee threw a drive-in celebration in a mall parking lot to celebrate Veterans Day.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Ken Snyder hasn’t been in a car with his daughter Jill Squires since the COVID-19 pandemic started this spring.

But the 94-year-old Snyder felt it was safe to go with his daughter to Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Gig Harbor.

”It makes you feel good that they do honor you,” said Snyder, one of more than 100 veterans honored in the parking lot adjacent to the Home Goods location in Gig Harbor.

Volunteers with the Gig Harbor Veterans Recognition Committee were not going to let the COVID-19 pandemic cancel their celebration of veterans.

Most veterans stayed in their cars and listened to speeches and World War II-era music on a simulcast on their radios.

“It’s an honor,” said Clifford Buckley.

The 97-year-old, who served in the British Army, now lives in Gig Harbor.