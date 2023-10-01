Gift card balance theft a problem for dozens in Snohomish County

Victims say they were either gifted cards or bought the gift cards from area grocery stores. Once activated, the balance was drained by someone else.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Many people received gift cards this holiday season, but some are finding out the balance is gone before they have a chance to use it.



Dozens of people in Snohomish County are having problems with gift cards purchased at area grocery stores. Many people we heard from say Amazon and Visa gift cards were the most common types. Victims say they bought the cards off the rack, and once activated, the balance had been drained by someone else.

Over the past year, Torrie Amaratunge’s family had this happen twice, with gift cards that were gifted to them by two different people. One was a VISA gift card for $50 and the other was an Amazon gift card for $250. Both cards had their full balance stolen.

“So, my husband's boss got him a gift card for Christmas,” said Amaratunge. “It should have been $250. But when we got around to spending it, it was zero.”

This has been a common occurrence in Snohomish County, with dozens of people on one Nextdoor post sharing similar experiences with gift cards bought from area grocery stores.

“When I saw the response online that other people were going through this, I was like, something needs to be done,” said Amaratunge.

Most people on the post said when they tried to get money back, they were unsuccessful. They said neither the grocery stores or the companies the gift cards were for would take accountability. People on Nextdoor believe the gift card information is stolen from the cards hanging in the store and then they are put back on the shelf. Once activated, they believe the thieves use the card before the recipient can.

“Maybe by keeping the gift card behind the counter,” said Amaratunge when discussing ideas to fix the problem. “Or like Costco, you take the little receipt thingy and you take it to the cashier, and then the cashier scans it and then brings you whatever gift card you buy.”

No matter the solution, Amaratunge said there is a problem hurting real people.

“Everything is tight right now for a lot of people, everything's going up,” said Amaratunge of the current economy. “So, sometimes those gift cards can make a difference between if these kids eat or not that day.”

It is a problem she said needs to be fixed by the stores selling the cards.

“They cash the check, they took the funds out of these folks’ account, but they're not being accountable for that, and that's not acceptable,” said Amaratunge.

KING 5 reached out to Fred Meyer, which many people referenced as the place they bought gift cards that had these issues.

Fred Meyer said in a statement:

“Fred Meyer trains our associates to be vigilant in identifying fraudulent activity to help protect our customers. If a customer purchases a gift card from one of the Fred Meyer stores and it has been tampered with, we encourage them to visit the store or contact our Kroger Customer Relations Center by phone at 1-866-544-8062 or email paymentsupport@kroger.com to open a case for research and response.”