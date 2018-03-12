A giant menorah lit up Seattle's Ballard neighborhood Sunday evening, marking the start of the Hanukkah.

The Jewish holiday's first night was celebrated with the return of a nine-foot-tall menorah damaged last year in Bergan Place Park. The menorah was restored last year after vandals destroyed it on the second night of Hanukkah.

"Last year our menorah was destroyed, right here in Bergan Place Park. We had a campaign and we bought a much stronger menorah," said Rabbi Yoni Levitin.

Chabad of Northwest Seattle, which is located in Phinney Ridge, received a permit from the city to display the menorah for the eight nights of Hanukkah.

Known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C. The event occurred when Jews rose up against Greek-Syrian rulers in the Maccabean Revolt and drove them out of Jerusalem, according the History Channel.

"It's beautiful to see that we're celebrating such a magnificent holiday," Rabbi Levitin.

© 2018 KING