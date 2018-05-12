The Evergreen State now has an evergreen tree inside the Washington state capitol. A giant Noble Fir was hauled inside Tuesday to serve as the state Christmas tree.

It took a crew of 30 workers to squeeze the 29-foot tree into the Capitol rotunda, where it will be decorated for the holiday season.

Weyerhaueser donated the Noble Fir, which grew at the Vail Tree Farm in the town of Rainier.

A Washington veteran will light the holiday tree Friday night during a ceremony sponsored by the Association of Washington Business.

It's no easy task getting a 29ft Noble Fir into the Olympia Capitol. The folks from @DES_WA_gov handled it like pros! #waleg @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/G0tUmFxEo9 — Tom Tedford (@TedfordKING5) December 4, 2018

