WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Twenty years after launching its first show in the Northwest, Teatro ZinZanni, the part circus part cabaret dinner showcase, is now landing in a more permanent home.

ZinZanni is up and running at the site of the former Redhook Brewery in Woodinville. The production ran for six months in a temporary site at Marymoor Park in Redmond.

"We realized that we have huge support on the Eastside. So we're riding the wave," said Reenie Duff, the show's artistic director.

The production is in the process of signing a 10-year lease at the 20-acre site, which will also be home to two local wineries, Sparkman and DeLille Cellars.

Teatro ZinZanni will also have its entire operation in one location for the first time.

"The prop shop, the costume shop, a dance studio – it's finally all together," said Duff.

ZinZanni is also working toward opening a restaurant in the building that used to house the former Redhook Forecasters Pub.

The current show in Woodinville features numerous references to the new city where the production now lives. Duff describes a story of an aspiring actress who gets on a train to relocate to Hollywood, which turns out to be the Hollywood Hills district of Woodinville.

"It's going over well with the audiences. They are thrilled we're recognizing where we are," said Duff. "This is pretty huge."

© 2018 KING