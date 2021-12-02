‘Major’ natural gas leak reported in commercial building in Seattle

The public is urged to avoid the area while Seattle Fire crews respond to a leak that caused dangerous levels of natural gas in a commercial building

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire crews are responding to a “major” natural gas leak in a building in the Georgetown neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

There are dangerous levels of natural gas in a commercial building in the 7000 block of Airport Way South.

All buildings in the immediate area were evacuated, according to Seattle Fire.

Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light are working to secure the leak and shut off power to the area.

The fire department is establishing a perimeter of at least 1,000 feet in all directions, and the public is urged to avoid the area. Access is restricted within a half-mile radius.

Airport Way South is closed between South Hardy Street and South Norfolk Street, according to Seattle Police.