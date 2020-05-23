Manny's Pale Ale in a can? Seattle's Georgetown Brewing is making it so

Georgetown Brewing is now canning its much-loved Manny's Pale Ale. The popular beer is usually only available on draft, but not anymore.

SEATTLE — Have you been missing out on sitting at the bar and sipping your favorite ice-cold brew? The coronavirus pandemic has forced restaurants, bars, and breweries to shut down unless they can offer takeout, so one Seattle brewery is bringing one of its much-loved draft brews into a can for you to enjoy.

Georgetown Brewing staff announced on Facebook Friday they're now canning Manny's Pale Ale, which is served on draft in pretty much every bar in Seattle. It's a fan favorite of the popular Seattle brewery.

The brewery doors opened at 10 a.m. Saturday and staff said they were prepared for a line of thirsty customers anxious to get their hands on the brew.

"We’re excited that you’re excited!" read the Facebook post.

The brewery is offering the pale ale in six-packs and putting a five case limit per customer.

"Sorry, we have to do it. But as you know, Manny’s is best fresh, so pick up what will fit in your fridge and enjoy it! We make sure to keep our beer cold and fresh - you should too!" continued the brewery's post.

The brewery plans to roll out the cans over the next six weeks, so if you weren't there Saturday to pick yourself up a case, don't fret, there will be more.