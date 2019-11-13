OLYMPIA, Wash — Chinese tariffs are hurting the state’s geoduck industry, which is impacting the state’s ability to help salmon and orca populations, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Washington auctions off harvesting rights to state-owned aquatic lands to geoduck harvesters, and proceeds from those auctions are used for salmon and orca preservation projects.

Since China imposed tariffs on geoducks in July 2018, a DNR spokesperson said Chinese prices for geoduck have dropped from $10 a pound to the current price of around $6 a pound.

Those prices are impacting how much the state gets for those aquatic harvests.

In 2017, the state raised about $28 million from geoduck harvesters.

Projections show the state making under $17 million for 2019.

State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said no matter what’s happening with prices and international politics, the geoduck industry is important to helping to preserve the state’s underwater forest.

“We know we’ve got to be doing more to protect salmon habitat and actually restore habitat that has been degraded,” said Franz.

