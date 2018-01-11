When it comes to Halloween, most kids are focused on the candy. But at one local daycare, the trick-or-treating is just another activity uniting generations.

The Intergenerational Learning Center (ILC) is a daycare/preschool program for kids ages 6 weeks to 6 months. But what makes it unique is that it’s located inside the assisted living facility of Providence Mount St. Vincent in West Seattle. All year long, residents and kids participate together in everything from crafts and music, to sharing meals.

Halloween at The Mount is the perfect example of this. Elderly residents gathered in the cafeteria and other community rooms to hand out candy to the throngs of kids from the ILC marching through in costume.

The residents say it gives them a sense of family and helps them feel more involved in the community. The parents of the kids in the program say it helps their kids learn to be comfortable with people of all ages and abilities.

Click here to learn more about the Intergenerational Learning Center

