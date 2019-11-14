SEATTLE — Washington residents can now change their gender designation on their license or identification card to read "X."

The "X" is an alternative to the "M" for male and the "F" for female.

Anyone is able to change the gender on their identification to reflect "X."

The Department of Licensing said the third gender option ensures all Washington residents have identification documents that reflect their gender identity.

“Everyone deserves to have their lived experience of gender and identity reflected as accurately as possible on their identification documents,” Department of Licensing Director Teresa Berntsen said in a statement. “This, in turn, helps reduce barriers to housing, transportation, education, and employment. It’s in service to our purpose of helping all Washington residents live, work, drive, and thrive.”

The "X" gender designation will not affect the validity of identification used when the REAL ID act is in effect on Oct. 1, 2020.

The change to licenses comes after a January 2018 ruling that allows people born in the state of Washington to change their sex designation on their birth certificate.

Over the summer, the Department of Licensing held several public meetings across the state to hear input and feedback.

Learn more about changing your gender on a Washington license here.