Seattle's Gas Works Park closed on Monday to stop coronavirus spread on Labor Day

The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 and will end at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

SEATTLE — Gas Works Park will be closed all day Labor Day (Sept. 7) as the city of Seattle anticipates a large crowd and is taking measures in advance to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"Seattle Parks and Recreation does not allow unpermitted public events to take place in Seattle parks and asks the public to continue to adhere to current public health guidelines so that we can keep our parks open," the city said in a statement.

Seattle Parks and Recreation said that it has been committed to keeping parks open during the pandemic, however, closing the park is a preventative measure in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Top health experts in the U.S. warn actions we take this Labor Day weekend could either soften or worsen the coronavirus blow this fall.

CNBC reports coronavirus cases went up after Memorial Day weekend and continued to climb after the Fourth of July holiday.

Coronavirus cases are down 38% across the country and hospitalizations are down 37%.

Health officials say to control coronavirus this fall, personal responsibility is going to be very important during Labor Day weekend. This means wearing masks in public, social distancing, frequent hand washing and avoiding public crowded areas.