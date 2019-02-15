For some western Washingtonians, it's been weeks since curbside garbage has been collected. The majority of trash collection services resume Friday and into next week.

Seattle customers who have regular pickup on Monday, Thursday or Friday should leave garbage out immediately for possible pickup on Friday or Saturday.

Tuesday and Wednesday customers in Seattle are encouraged to take garbage to a drop-off site. Seattle Public Utilities will operate four sites on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Lower Woodland: 50th and Whitman

Magnuson Park: 65th street lot, Parking Lot E

Interbay: 17th Ave. W. And W. Barrett Street

West Seattle Stadium: 35th Ave SW & SW Snoqualmie St.

SPU said customers that missed two or more pickups due to weather will receive a $10 bill credit.

Waste Management is also opening drop-off locations for customers it cannot guarantee immediate pickup due to leftover snow and ice on residential streets. Customers will need to present a recent bill to verify service.

A service alert on Waste Management's website told customers to keep trash curbside until 6 p.m. on pickup days.

Redmond

Friday service "extremely limited." Drop-off locations will be open between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Hartman Park and Idylwood Park.

Kirkland

Garbage collection limited Friday. Two drop-off locations will be open Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at City Heritage Hall and Juanita Beach Park.

Federal Way

Residential customers should place garbage curbside immediately, regardless of the service day. Trucks will collect between Thursday and Saturday to make up for missed days. Recycling and yard waste will resume next week.

Auburn

Trucks will pick up trash next week. Customers whose pickup day is Monday and Tuesday can leave a triple load outside, whereas Wednesday and Friday customers should leave a double load out. All customers that dispose of recycling materials can leave a double load curbside next week.

The Auburn WM facility will be available to customers for garbage drop-off Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bremerton, Port Orchard and unincorporated Kitsap County

Collecting garbage for Friday customers. Yard waste pickup and regularly scheduled service resumes next week.

Woodinville, Duvall, Mill Creek, and parts of unincorporated Snohomish County

No pickup Friday. Regular service will resume next week.

Unincorporated Snohomish County, unincorporated Skagit County, Anacortes, Camano Island

Collecting garbage for Friday customers.

Marysville, Arlington, Lake Stevens and parts of unincorporated Snohomish County

Collecting garbage for Friday customers.

King County unincorporated areas of Enumclaw, Ravensdale, Auburn, Federal Way and Pacific areas

Collecting garbage for Friday customers.