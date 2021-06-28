Garbage collection limited in King County due to extreme heat wave

Seattle officially hit 100 degrees for the third day in a row Monday. This is the first time that has happened in recorded history.

SEATTLE — The garbage is expected to pile up a bit for many King County residents and businesses as collectors will not be working a full day Monday due to the extreme heat.

King County said Sunday that Recology, the garbage, recycling and compost collection service for cities like Seattle, Shoreline and Burien, will only dispatch their workers until noon to prioritize their safety and avoid the high temperatures.

Those residents who see their garbage has not been collected by noon should bring their materials in and put them out on the next scheduled collection day.

Recology King County said workers will collect double the amount of waste at no extra cost.

Temperatures are expected to be especially severe on Monday, with highs in some areas reaching 115 degrees.

The extreme weather didn’t only cancel garbage services but also led to a number of power outages in the region and forced some Seattle restaurants to close temporarily.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for Washington state until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle officially hit 100 degrees Monday at 11 a.m., making it the third day in a row the city had seen triple-digit temperatures. This is the first time that has happened in recorded history.

Cooling centers have opened up across King County and throughout the Puget Sound region as Washington state braces for what's expected to be the last day of the extreme heat wave.