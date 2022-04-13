Galley service returns to certain Washington State Ferry routes

EDMONDS, Wash. — After a two-year hiatus, food and drink service will be available on certain Washington State Ferries (WSF) routes just in time for the busy summer season.
Galley service opened up again for passengers Wednesday and will remain open until further notice, according to WSF.
Sodexo Live!, the company contracted to provide food service on board WSF vessels, is taking a soft launch approach and opened five galleys on the four different routes that include the Kingston, Anacortes, Bremerton, and Bainbridge Island (M/V Wenatchee only) routes, with varying hours.
"Sodexo Live!'s priority is to reopen safely and ensure compliance with all requirements as they build the operation back up to capacity, predicated on staffing availability, business needs and priorities," Sodexo Live! Vice President of Brand and Communications Paul Pettas, said in an email to KING 5.
Pettas said all galley employees have undergone "refresher" training on WSF safety guidelines and protocols, including PPE training.
The return of food service is among the most common questions asked among passengers, according to WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling.
On the ferry from Edmonds to Kingston Wednesday afternoon, passengers quickly took to the galley to buy snacks, hot food, and drinks.
"Now it's open, I can eat my clam chowder," said passenger Donald Waller.
Other commuters, like Andrew McKenzie, got a hint from an announcement about popcorn while on board.
"I assumed that that was all I would find when I walked into the galley, but when I saw that the clam chowder was also back, and many of the amenities are also here, I was overjoyed," said McKenzie.
Vendors include the popular clam chowder from Ivar's, as well as:
- Alki Bakery
- Schwartz Brothers Bakery – female-owned or managed
- Cafe Vita Espresso & Coffee
- Whidbey Island Ice Cream
- Lopez Island Creamery
- Uli's Famous Sausages
- Medosweet Farms Dairy
- CB's Nuts – female-owned or managed
- Ancient Grains Kitchen – female-owned or managed
- Harvey's Caramel Corn – female-owned or managed
- Wild Things Skinny Dipped Almonds – female-owned or managed
Drink options include:
- Elysian Brewing
- Ellensburg Brewing
- Reubens Brewing
- Bale Breaker Brewing
- Icicle Creek Brewing
- San Juan Island Seltzers
- Rambling Route Cider
- Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Specific galley times for the routes include:
Bremerton
- 6:15 a.m. – 8:15 p.m. daily
Bainbridge (M/V Wenatchee only)
- 4:45 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. weekdays
- 7:15 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekends
Kingston
- 4:45 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekdays
- 6:25 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekends
Anacortes Vsl # 2
- 4:15 a.m. – 8:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday
- 4:15 a.m. – 10:15 p.m. on Friday
- 7:45 a.m. – 10:15 p.m. on Saturday
- 7:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m. on Sunday
Anacortes Vsl # 3
- 6:15 a.m. – 8:15 p.m. daily