Galley service returns to certain Washington State Ferry routes

Passengers can once again get their clam chowder on board.

EDMONDS, Wash. — After a two-year hiatus, food and drink service will be available on certain Washington State Ferries (WSF) routes just in time for the busy summer season.

Galley service opened up again for passengers Wednesday and will remain open until further notice, according to WSF.

Sodexo Live!, the company contracted to provide food service on board WSF vessels, is taking a soft launch approach and opened five galleys on the four different routes that include the Kingston, Anacortes, Bremerton, and Bainbridge Island (M/V Wenatchee only) routes, with varying hours.

"Sodexo Live!'s priority is to reopen safely and ensure compliance with all requirements as they build the operation back up to capacity, predicated on staffing availability, business needs and priorities," Sodexo Live! Vice President of Brand and Communications Paul Pettas, said in an email to KING 5.

Pettas said all galley employees have undergone "refresher" training on WSF safety guidelines and protocols, including PPE training.

The return of food service is among the most common questions asked among passengers, according to WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling.

On the ferry from Edmonds to Kingston Wednesday afternoon, passengers quickly took to the galley to buy snacks, hot food, and drinks.

"Now it's open, I can eat my clam chowder," said passenger Donald Waller.

Other commuters, like Andrew McKenzie, got a hint from an announcement about popcorn while on board.

"I assumed that that was all I would find when I walked into the galley, but when I saw that the clam chowder was also back, and many of the amenities are also here, I was overjoyed," said McKenzie.

Vendors include the popular clam chowder from Ivar's, as well as:

Alki Bakery

Schwartz Brothers Bakery – female-owned or managed

Cafe Vita Espresso & Coffee

Whidbey Island Ice Cream

Lopez Island Creamery

Uli's Famous Sausages

Medosweet Farms Dairy

CB's Nuts – female-owned or managed

Ancient Grains Kitchen – female-owned or managed

Harvey's Caramel Corn – female-owned or managed

Wild Things Skinny Dipped Almonds – female-owned or managed

Drink options include:

Elysian Brewing

Ellensburg Brewing

Reubens Brewing

Bale Breaker Brewing

Icicle Creek Brewing

San Juan Island Seltzers

Rambling Route Cider

Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Specific galley times for the routes include:

Bremerton

6:15 a.m. – 8:15 p.m. daily

Bainbridge (M/V Wenatchee only)

4:45 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. weekdays

7:15 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekends

Kingston

4:45 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekdays

6:25 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekends

Anacortes Vsl # 2

4:15 a.m. – 8:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday

4:15 a.m. – 10:15 p.m. on Friday

7:45 a.m. – 10:15 p.m. on Saturday

7:45 a.m. – 7:15 p.m. on Sunday

Anacortes Vsl # 3