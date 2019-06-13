SEATTLE — Families of victims of the Oso landslide are kicking off a new effort to raise money for a permanent memorial.

The slide, which killed 43 people, broke loose in March 2014. Among the victims was Dayn Brunner’s sister, Summer Raffo. She was driving on SR 530 when the wall of mud and debris hit her car.

Brunner said the pain of that day has not faded.

“It doesn’t,” he said. “You think it will, and the adage is time heals all. It doesn’t. For me, I was out there for 60-some odd days. I found her on day five, and I continued to go back.”

Now, he described the efforts to develop a memorial at the slide site as a form of therapy. He’s part of a group of families, in partnership with Snohomish County Parks, working on the project. The first steps of the project began this year, but they hope to break ground on a permanent memorial in 2020.

“It’s a form of healing, and it’s a way that I can ensure that the legacies of our lost loved ones will live on forever, and it will tell a story,” he said.

To raise money, they plan to host a fundraising gala on June 22 in Seattle. Details and tickets are available here. Donations are also being accepted.

All told, Brunner said they’ve raised a bit over half a million dollars. But he believes they will need around $4 million for the project.

“The memorial will honor those who were lost in the event, the survivors, the responders, and the surrounding communities,” according to the project site. “The families, survivors and responders participated in a three-year long, intensive process with Parks staff to generate ideas and settle on a consensus about approach and general principles.”

A conceptual plan is available here.

Brunner hopes with the funds in place the project could continue in the spring.

“We have a makeshift memorial there right now, it’s trees and dirt with some artifacts and trinkets, but it doesn’t tell a story at all,” he said. “So that’s what we’re after: we want to tell the story. We want to talk about the event itself, the 43 victims, the 12 survivors.”

A memorial to those folks, and the first responders and volunteers is a story he hopes people can rally behind.

