Everett's Funko to lay off 258 workers

EVERETT, Wash. — Starting this week, Everett-based Funko plans to lay off 258 workers at its Everett and Puyallup distribution centers.

A spokesperson with Funko said the company would not comment on the layoffs, which are expected to begin June 9, according to filings with Washington's Employment Security Department. The spokesperson added the company is consolidating its warehouses in Washington to one location in Arizona.

Funko, known for its pop-culture figurines, has five warehouses in Washington. Four are located in Everett, and one is in Puyallup. In January, the company told employees it had outgrown its Washington locations.

Funko has leased a 958,000-square-foot facility in Buckeye, Arizona. The company has said there is potential for relocation.

However, in a news release, Funko said it selected Buckeye partially because of its strong talent pool. When Funko announced it was moving its distribution center to Arizona, it said the move would create 300 new jobs in Arizona.

The company's Everett headquarters will remain. The company has been in downtown Everett since 2017.